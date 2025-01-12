Super League club owners to decide on Salford Red Devils’ future

THE future of Salford could be decided on Tuesday when Super League club owners hold a meeting to discuss the Red Devils’ problems and several other issues relating to the current operation of the competitions.

Salford have been experiencing well-publicised liquidity problems recently, having already received an advance of £500,000 from the RFL’s marketing company RL Commercial but now having been told by the RFL to shave £700,000 from the club’s annual budget.

If the club, which has been in special measures for at least twelve months, decides to comply with the RFL’s request it would mean its playing ranks could be decimated for the 2025 season.

However, as an independent company the club can’t be forced into doing anything that it decides is not in its interests.

The club owners are expected to agree that any club that makes a successful bid to buy any Salford player will be granted a salary-cap dispensation to facilitate the deal.

Already several clubs have been widely linked with several of Salford’s star players, including Marc Sneyd, Nene Macdonald, Kallum Watkins and Deon Cross.

However, an additional complicating factor is that the club is currently in negotiations for a sale to a consortium of Australian investors, who are thought to be keen to take a controlling interest in the club as well as acquiring rights to stage events at the club’s Salford Community Stadium home.

League Express understands that those discussions are nearing completion but with no clear timescale given for when they are likely to be completed.

The club’s players are currently on a pre-season training camp in Portugal.

Salford’s sole director Paul King has not responded to a League Express request for comment.