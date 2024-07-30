Super League club puts in offer for Canterbury Bulldogs forward

CANTERBURY BULLDOGS forward Liam Knight is being linked with a move to Super League.

That’s according to The Mole at the Wide World of Sports who has claimed that the 29-year-old forward – who has played just two games for the Bulldogs during the 2024 NRL season – has been sought out by Leeds Rhinos to join them in their push for the Super League play-offs.

Of course, the Rhinos are currently led by former Parramatta Eels boss Brad Arthur with Knights officially a free agent in October.

Knight began his career with the Manly Sea Eagles, debuting back in 2016 but appearing only once for the Sydney club before moving on to pastures new with the Canberra Raiders where he made just another nine NRL appearances.

It was a move to the South Sydney Rabbitohs ahead of the 2019 NRL season that kickstarted Knight’s career, with the forward registering 66 appearances for the Redfern club.

