Leigh Leopards forward makes season-long loan move

WIDNES VIKINGS have announced that Leigh Leopards forward, Nathan Wilde has joined the club on loan for the remainder of the season.

Wilde joins from the Leopards and will be available for selection ahead of Sunday’s trip to Whitehaven, but as with all season-long loans, Leigh hold a recall clause.

Head Coach Allan Coleman said: “It’s great to get Nathan on board, he’s a top player who I saw play in Super League several times last year.

“His game time has been restricted this year, but he’s been at Doncaster the last four weeks and has been starting regularly for them.

“He’ll bring some size and power to our pack so I’m really excited to have got Nathan over the line.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast