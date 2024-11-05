Super League club without a training ground ahead of pre-season return

SUPER LEAGUE club Catalans Dragons are without a training ground ahead of their return to pre-season.

That’s according to L’Independant which has reported that the Stade Gilbert Brutus pitch has been sanded, treated and re-sown in a number of places in a bid to help ensure the summer fungus does not return.

The intention to relay the entirety of the pitch would cost €1.8 million and would be completed in three months, however, that has not even been considered by the French club.

Thursday this week, L’Independant has revealed, 18 of the Dragons’ players will return to the club for pre-season with the remaining seven joining next Monday.

But, they will be forced to train inside or even in the car park to do their testing. The Toulouges town hall offered Catalans the Clairfont Stadium but new trainer Ryan Whitley called it “dangerous”.

Meanwhile, Canet town hall has also refused the club’s request, but recommended the Jean-Rousset Stadium – which charges €46 per hour.

“We are faced with a project of elite sport and improvement of performance, without means of doing it,” sporting director Neil McIlroy told L’Independant.

