Featherstone Rovers continue preparations for 2025 Championship season with new deal for fullback Caleb Aekins

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS have confirmed that Caleb Aekins has penned another two-year deal with the club, committing his future to the West Yorkshire side until the end of 2026.

The 26 year old has spent the last two years at Post Office Road after joining from Leigh Leopards ahead of the 2023 season and has become one of the most influential figures in James Ford’s side.

Originally born in New Zealand, Aekins came through the ranks in Australia, starting his career at Penrith before making the move the UK via a spell with Canberra in 2022 is set to stay in the Northern hemisphere for a further couple of seasons after finding a home in West Yorkshire.

Aekins has scored an impressive 26 tries in just 50 appearances for Rovers.

Speaking to the club website after penning a new deal, Aekins, who also featured internationally for Wales in the last World Cup through family ties, said: “I’m excited to commit my future to Featherstone, I’ve loved the last two seasons here and I’m looking forward to 2025 already.

“My family and I are really settled here; we’ve been embraced by the club and the loyal fans and I can’t wait to play in front of the Blue Wall for a further couple of years.

“2024 was a season full of challenges and lessons, but the back half of the year has very much given us momentum to springboard into next year, I can’t wait to see what we can achieve.”

Featherstone Head Coach James Ford said: “To tie up a player of the quality of Caleb is big for the club, in the last couple of year’s he’s proved what a classy and consistent performer he is.

“Having someone of Caleb’s experience at the back provides a calming influence on the playing group, he’s very much a player you can build a team around and we’re delighted he’s extended his stay at Fev.”

