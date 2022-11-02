Super League clubs find out first two fixtures as Leeds Rhinos set for mouthwatering Hull FC tie whilst Leigh Leopards get major challenge

SUPER League clubs have found out their first fixture of the 2023 season.

With the 2023 season being one of the most highly anticipated ever, all eyes will be firmly glued to screens tomorrow as the rest of the Super League fixtures are revealed.

However, clubs have now found out their first opponents.

Hull FC will play Castleford Tigers at home before travelling to the Leeds Rhinos with two mouthwatering ties there for new head coach Tony Smith.

Wigan Warriors, meanwhile will travel to Hull KR and then host Wakefield Trinity, with Castleford Tigers playing away at Hull FC and then at home against St Helens.

Warrington Wolves will host Leeds Rhinos and then travel to Huddersfield Giants, whilst Wakefield will host Catalans Dragons and then go away to Wigan.

Leigh Leopards’ first home game of the 2023 season will be against surprise package Salford Red Devils, who will play Hull KR the week after.