Australia announce themselves on World Cup stage with 74-0 drubbing of Cook Islands

AUSTRALIA announced themselves on the World Cup stage with a brilliant 74-0 thrashing of Cook Islands.

Australia began the procession in the second minute when Evania Pelite dotted down and had five more tries before the break to go into a 36-0 lead at half-time.

Caitlan Johnston, Tarryn Aiken and Samantha Bremner made it 22-0 after 20 minutes before Pelite grabbed her second and Shenae Ciesiolka rubbed further salt into the wounds on the half-hour.

Julia Robinson dotted down on 32 minutes as the Jillaroos stormed into a 36-0 lead.

Bremner added a second after the break with Taliah Fuimaono crossing on 53 minutes before Robinson registered a double a minute later. Holli Wheeler took over the kicking duties and converted both Fuimaono’s and Robinson’s efforts to make it 52-0.

Bremner registered a hat-trick courtesy of a brilliant Ali Brigginshaw break a minute later and then a fourth shortly after as the Jillaroos couldn’t stop scoring.

It was Pelite’s turn to notch a hat-trick on 69 minutes with Aiken dotting down to round off the scoring at 74-0.

Australia

Sammy Bremner (C), Julia Robinson, Shenae Ciesiolka, Isabelle Kelly, Evania Pelite, Tarryn Aiken, Ali Brigginshaw, Shannon Mato, Lauren Brown, Caitlan Johnston, Kezie Apps, Olivia Kernick, Simaima Taufa. Subs (all used): Taliah Fuimaono, Holli Wheeler, Kennedy Cherrington, Yasmin Clydsdale

Tries: Pelite 3, Johnston, Aiken 2, Bremner 4, Ciesiolka, Robinson 2, Fuimaono

Goals: Brown 6/10, Wheeler 3/4

Cook Islands

Mckenzie Wiki, Beniamina Koiatu, Kere Matua, Kiana Takairangi, Daimzel Rongokea, Kimiora Breayley-Nati (C), Chantay Kiria-Ratu, Karol-Ann Tanevesi, Tetuanui Agnes Dean, April Ngatupuna, Lavinia Kitai, Alekermay Tuaana, Anneka Stephens. Subs (all used): Jazmon Tupou-Witchman, Toka Natua, Charlize-Gazelle Tumu-Makara, Tehinnah-Lael Tatuava

Tries:

Goals:

Half-time: 36-0

Referee: Wyatt Raymond

Scoring sequence: 4-0, 10-0, 16-0, 22-0, 26-0, 32-0, 36-0; 40-0, 46-0, 52-0, 58-0, 64-0, 68-0, 74-0

Venue: LNER Stadium, York