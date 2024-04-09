Super League clubs make appeal decisions as Hull KR, Hull FC and Salford Red Devils men banned

NO Super League club will be appearing at an Operational Rules Tribunal tonight despite eight players being charged from Round Seven.

Hull KR’s Sam Luckley, Hull FC’s Jack Brown and Ligi Sao and Salford Red Devils’ Amir Bourouh have all accepted their one-match penalty suspensions from the weekend’s Disciplinary Match Review findings.

That means that Luckley will be unavailable for Rovers’ Challenge Cup quarter-final clash against Leigh Leopards this weekend whilst Brown and Sao will miss Hull FC’s fixture against St Helens in Super League Round Eight.

Bourouh will too miss Salford’s trip to London Broncos in a fortnight’s time.

The eight players charged from the weekend’s fixtures accepted their fates:

Abbas Miski (Wigan Warriors) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – £250 Fine

Sam Luckley (Hull KR) – Grade C Dangerous Throw – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Ben Currie (Warrington Wolves) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – £250 Fine

Ligi Sao (Hull FC) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice (Higher end of the Charge Grade)

Jack Brown (Hull FC) – Grade B Dangerous Throw – 1 Match Penalty Notice (Higher end of the Charge Grade)

Liam Sutcliffe (Hull FC) – Grade B Head Contact – £250 Fine

Elie El-Zakhem (Castleford Tigers) – Grade B Head Contact – £250 Fine

Amir Bourouh (Salford Red Devils) – Grade B Dangerous Throw – 1 Match Penalty Notice (Higher end of the Charge Grade)

