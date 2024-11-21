Super League clubs make call on Salford Red Devils plea

SUPER LEAGUE clubs have agreed to an adjournment until Monday to consider documentation from Salford Red Devils after their plea for an advance on the club’s 2025 central distribution.

The Red Devils released a statement last night seeking to clarify the financial cloud hanging over the club following a Rugby League Live report.

In it, the publication revealed that Salford would have pay issues come December following uncertainty over the stadium ownership.

Salford City Council have, of course, agreed to purchase all of Peel Group’s remaining shares which would secure the Red Devils’ future and potentially increase the club’s revenue streams.

However, the club announced last night that those delays have caused economic problems – with Super League clubs now mulling over a possible advance on central distribution for the Red Devils.

The statement from the Red Devils reads: “Disappointingly, yesterday, confidential information was leaked to the media and published with regards to Salford Red Devils financial position. Unfortunately, the context surrounding the report wasn’t entirely accurate and the Club were not contacted for comment.

“With the continued uncertainty surrounding the stadium ownership we have found ourselves in a position where sponsorships and commercial opportunities have been prevented which has left us with a gap on our short-term cash flow. At this moment in time, we still have no clarity on the final timeline for the stadium which makes business forecasting challenging; we have business initiatives ready to implement but find ourselves forced into a holding pattern.

“The meeting today was at the request of CEO, Paul King, to apply for an advance on our 2025 distribution to bridge the gap, which requires a League-wide owner vote. We can confirm that the Super League clubs have met today and agreed to adjourn until Monday to allow more time to consider the documentation provided.

“Paul King, CEO, said: “We’re grateful that our fellow clubs are considering our request and we are hopeful for a positive outcome on Monday. Whilst rivalry on the pitch defines our competition, we sincerely appreciate the understanding and efforts to set these aside and empathise with us in a difficult moment. We extend our thanks to each Club for taking the time to consider our request and look forward to competing in another exciting Super League season in 2025”.

“The Club will issue a full statement following Mondays Super League meeting.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast