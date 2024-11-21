Ex-Hull FC and Bradford Bulls prop Masi Matongo finds new club

FORMER Hull FC and Bradford Bulls prop Masi Matongo has signed for Championship side Sheffield Eagles.

The 28-year-old forward has a wealth of Super League experience under his belt having made over 50 appearances for Hull FC in the top flight.

After departing the East Yorkshire side at the end of the 2020 campaign, Matongo has appeared in the Championship over recent years for Bradford Bulls and York Knights, but he has now signed a one-year deal with South Yorkshire club Sheffield.

