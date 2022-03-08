Super League Coach of the Month for February revealed

Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet has been named as Betfred Coach of the Month in Super League for February.

He has claimed the first award of the season after making a perfect start to his tenure with three victories from three.

Peet, who replaced Adrian Lam as Wigan boss in the off-season, got off the mark with a win at Hull Kingston Rovers in round one.

That was followed up by back-to-back home successes over Leeds Rhinos and Huddersfield Giants.

“It’s pleasing to receive this award as it shows we have made a positive start to the season,” said Peet.

“Full credit must go to the players who have worked hard to get those performances.

“We all understand it’s very early days but it’s a good start.”