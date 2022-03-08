BBC to show Women’s Challenge Cup opener

The first match of the new women’s Rugby League season will be shown live on the BBC this weekend.

The Women’s Challenge Cup gets underway on Saturday (12 March) with holders St Helens travelling to Barrow Raiders, in a group-stage match in the competition’s new-look format.

It will be part of a BBC cup double from Barrow this week, with the 2pm kick-off shown live on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website before the men’s Challenge Cup tie between Barrow and Workington Town is also shown by the broadcaster the following day.

The rest of the Women’s Challenge Cup games in the first set of round-robin fixtures will be played on Sunday (13 March), with the top two teams in each group progressing to the quarter-finals.

Betfred Women’s Challenge Cup opening fixtures:

Saturday 12 March

Group A: Barrow Raiders v St Helens (2pm, live on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website)

Sunday 13 March

Group A: British Army v Warrington Wolves

Group B: Huddersfield Giants v Leeds Rhinos; Leigh Miners Rangers v Hull FC

Group C: Bradford Bulls v Wigan Warriors; Dewsbury Moor v York City Knights

Group D: Castleford Tigers v Wakefield Trinity; Oulton Raidettes v Featherstone Rovers