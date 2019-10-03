Super League confirm promotion for Championship Grand Final winners

Super League have confirmed the winners of Saturday’s Championship Grand Final will be promoted to the top flight.

The competition’s chief executive, Robert Elstone, had said last month they were seeking assurances from the RFL regarding Toronto, but they have now been satisfied.

In a statement, Super League said: “The winners of the Million Pound Game will be welcomed into Betfred Super League, as approved by the governing body, the RFL.

“Promotion is sanctioned by the RFL who have confirmed that both clubs have met all the relevant criteria.”