Castleford and Huddersfield extend Rankin/Wardle swap deal

Castleford and Huddersfield have confirmed they have extended the swap deal that will see the clubs retain the services of Jordan Rankin and Joe Wardle respectively.

The two players swapped clubs at the start of last season and impressed out on loan.

Rankin found himself a home as the Tigers’ fullback midway through the season, scoring 11 tries in 22 games, while Wardle scored seven tries in 16 games for the Giants.

Both clubs have confirmed the deal will remain in place next season, at which point the contracts of both players will expire with their parent clubs.