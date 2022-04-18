Super League Easter Monday round-up: Leeds Rhinos edged out and Wigan Warriors win big

Castleford Tigers edged a tight West Yorkshire derby against struggling Leeds Rhinos, but the top performers of Easter Monday were Wigan Warriors with the biggest victory of the Super League season to date.

Leeds, who handed debuts to 17-year-olds Max Simpson and Jack Sinfield, showed spirit but lost 16-14 to remain second-bottom with just one win from nine matches.

James Bentley’s sin binning, with the scores level at 8-8, proved crucial, as Castleford surged in front with a Gareth O’Brien penalty and Liam Watts’ try.

Rhyse Martin had brought the Rhinos back into the game with a try and two goals after James Clare and Derrell Olpherts put the Tigers ahead early, and Martin also ensured a nervy finish with his second try but it proved not enough.

For a long time, Leeds were at risk of dropping to the foot of the Super League table as bottom side Toulouse Olympique led their game, but Hull KR made a fightback to claim a 28-24 win in France.

Lucas Albert and Mitch Garbutt put Toulouse 12-0 up at the break and that was then 18-4 when Paul Marcon scored shortly after Ryan Hall.

But the Robins responded with three tries in eleven minutes, from Hall, George King and Jordan Abdull, before Matty Storton extended the lead to 28-18, with Marcon’s second try coming too late for Toulouse.

There was nothing tight about Wigan’s 54-10 home win over Wakefield Trinity, with Bevan French and Jai Field in exceptional form and scoring two tries apiece.

Brad Singleton also crossed twice while Abbas Miski, Harry Smith and Cade Cust grabbed the Warriors’ other tries.

Wakefield, who have now lost three games in a row and drop to tenth, had opened the scoring through the returning Thomas Minns and skipper Jacob Miller scored a consolation.

Wigan remain second in the table, with Catalans Dragons level on points in third after their 36-10 win at Salford Red Devils.

Salford had a welcome returning face in Kallum Watkins and led early through Deon Cross, but the Dragons took control with Matthieu Laguerre, Tom Davies and Mitchell Pearce putting them 18-6 up by the break.

Even Joe Chan’s sin bin couldn’t halt Catalans’ momentum as Matt Whitley powered over, followed shortly after by Sam Kasiano, and Pearce scored his second to round off their win after Ken Sio’s consolation.

But Wigan and Catalans both remain two points behind leaders St Helens, who saw off top-four contenders Huddersfield Giants 24-12.

It was a tight first half as Jon Bennison and Ash Golding traded tries and Tommy Makinson and Oliver Russell did likewise with kicks to make it 8-8 at the break.

Mark Percival stormed over to restore Saints’ lead but Tui Lolohea hit back with a length-of-the-field try to narrow the difference to two points, and only after the hour did the champions secure the win with Joe Batchelor and Jonny Lomax scores.

Hull FC play Warrington Wolves in the final game of the day.