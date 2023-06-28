Super League fixture between Huddersfield Giants and Leeds Rhinos changed due to “unavoidable” football clash

THE Super League fixture between Huddersfield Giants and Leeds Rhinos, originally scheduled for Friday 25th August, has been rearranged due to an “unavoidable” clash with Huddersfield Town’s football calendar.

Huddersfield Town will face Norwich City at home on the Saturday, meaning that the Giants’ fixture has been moved to the Sunday 27th with a 3pm kick-off.

The club stated; “We hope that this move will still allow all ticket holders to attend the match, and allow more people who cannot make Friday evenings to enjoy a family day out at the John Smith’s Stadium for derby day.

“Ticket prices will stay the same, with more giveaways and offers to come throughout the coming months, to allow everyone to attend the most affordable Super League game in 2023.”