Super League Grand Final betting odds revealed as clear favourite outlined

THE 2024 Super League Grand Final will take place on Saturday as Wigan Warriors go up against Hull KR at the ‘Theatre of Dreams’ of Old Trafford, Manchester.

Both sides have been preparing all week for the occasion, with Wigan and KR representatives doing their media duties on Monday in a packed-out press room at Old Trafford before both sets of players will grace the hallowed turf come 6pm Saturday evening.

Along the way, there have been many twists and turns during the 2024 season, with the Warriors securing the League Leaders’ Shield under the noses of Rovers, with Willie Peters’ men finishing second and narrowly overcoming Warrington Wolves last weekend.

Wigan’s path to the Grand Final was seemingly more simple; a comprehensive 38-0 thrashing of Leigh Leopards handed Matt Peet the chance to steer the Warriors to a potential seven trophies in a row.

Ahead of the clash on Saturday, Super League sponsors Betfred have been outlining their odds for the win.

And, unsurprisingly, Wigan have come out on top as favourites, with Betfred pricing the Warriors at 2/5 and Rovers at 9/4.

