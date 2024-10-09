London Broncos hooker makes Super League switch

LONDON BRONCOS hooker Sam Davis has made the move to Salford Red Devils.

In doing so, Davis has become Salford’s second recruit confirmed ahead of the 2025 Super League season following the signing of Esan Marsters from Huddersfield Giants.

Leicestershire-born Davis has spent virtually his entire career down south at the Broncos after making his professional debut against Barrow Raiders in 2018.

After a few loan spells at Coventry Bears, he signed a permanent deal at York City Knights in the hunt for regular game time as a youngster.

A nasty injury halted his progress, but Davis took the opportunity to rejoin the Broncos and link-up with new Head Coach, Mike Eccles in 2023.

Davis then played a major role in the Broncos promotion to Super League, appearing 25 times across the Championship season and then their 18-14 win over Toulouse Olympique in the Grand Final.

He has been a mainstay at nine this season, starting all-but five Super League games and certainly catching the eye of fans and pundits alike.

Davis scored three tries and notched three try assists across his 22 appearances in the top flight.

On linking-up with the Red Devils in 2025, Davis has said: “After what has been a tough season with a lot of ups and downs, I am buzzing to have signed with Salford for the next two years.

“After facing them twice this season it was clear that they are a top-quality team, with quality players, so I am really happy to be joining their ranks next season.

“I have heard great things from a few familiar faces at the club about the group and the staff, and also to work under Paul who was formally a hooker will be great for the development of my game.

“I can’t wait to rip-in for the team and club next season!”

