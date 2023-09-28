Super League Grand Final entertainment announced as ticket sales revealed

THE 2023 Super League Grand Final entertainment has been revealed for October 14 with indie band Reverend and the Makers to rock Old Trafford.

The Sheffield indie favourites are proud of their northern roots – their latest album is Heatwave in the Cold North – and will join a distinguished list of bands to have provided pre-match and half-time entertainment on Super League’s Saturday night spectacular, including James, The Charlatans and Shed Seven.

But they will be unique in having a direct bloodline to the sport, as frontman Jon McClure proudly boasts an uncle, Malcolm, who played professionally on the Cumbrian coast for Whitehaven.

“It’s in the family!” he said.

“We’re really looking forward to playing the Super League Grand Final. It’s gonna be a great day!”

Heavyweight Champion of the World was the band’s breakthrough single and all eyes will be firmly fixed on the Yorkshiremen to see if they play the classic on October 14.

With the play-offs kicking off this weekend and six teams still in the running for the 25th Super League Grand Final at Old Trafford, ticket sales are more than 30% up on the equivalent stage last season.

The 2023 Betfred Super League Grand Final kicks off at 6pm, with pre-match entertainment starting from 5pm, and Reverend and the Makers due on stage around 540pm for their pre-match set, and again at half-time.

