Super League halfback wants “year in the NRL before retiring”

SUPER LEAGUE is set to kick off on Thursday as Warrington Wolves host Leeds Rhinos.

With one of the most hotly anticipated seasons ahead, there are a number of sides looking to improve on their 2022.

One of those is Catalans Dragons who finished in the top four but exited the Super League play-offs at the first time of asking against Leeds.

Entrenched in the French side is Australian halfback Mitchell Pearce, who joined Catalans ahead of the 2022 Super League season, and he cannot wait to start the year.

That being said, Pearce has ambitions to return to the NRL before he retires.

“I’m fully committed and looking forward to starting next weekend,” Pearce told the Daily Telegraph.

“Who knows what will happen after that. I’ve always said I’d like another year in the NRL before retiring so we’ll see what’s available.”

Meanwhile, Pearce has imposed a drink ban in an attempt to prolong his rugby league career, with the 33-year-old not touching alcohol in ten weeks.

“I’m going to stick to it,” Pearce continued. “You get to my age and you’ve got to look after yourself.

“I’m not putting a time limit on it but I’m going to keep it going.”