Super League refereeing appointments revealed for the opening round as Liam Moore gets marquee gig

THE Super League refereeing appointments have been revealed for the opening round of 2023.

It always interests rugby league fans as to who will be the official with the whistle, with eight full-time referees set to be in place for this season.

Going into round one, the officials have been handed their assignments with Liam Moore getting the opening gig at Warrington.

Warrington Wolves v Leeds Rhinos

16th February, KO: 20:00

M Com: R. Safi

Referee: L. Moore

Reserve Referee: A. Moore

Touch Judge 1: W. Turley

Touch Judge 2: D. Bowmer

Video Referee: J. Smith

Reserve Touch Judge: R. Cox

Time Keeper: K. Leyland

Wakefield Trinity v Catalans Dragons

17th February, KO: 19:30

M Com: M. Hebblethwaite

Referee: T. Grant

Reserve Referee: A. Sweet

Touch Judge 1: C. Worsley

Touch Judge 2: M. Craven

In Goal: E. Mccarthy

In Goal 2: P. Marklove

Time Keeper: P. Crashley

Leigh Leopards v Salford Red Devils

17th February, KO: 20:00

M Com: A. Mills

Referee: J. Smith

Reserve Referee: L. Rush

Touch Judge 1: M. Griffiths

Touch Judge 2: N. Horton

Video Referee: L. Moore

Reserve Touch Judge: D. Arnold

Time Keeper: N. Hope

Hull KR v Wigan Warriors

18th February, KO: 13:00

M Com: T. Randerson

Referee: C. Kendall

Reserve Referee: T. Grant

Touch Judge 1: R. Thompson

Touch Judge 2: J. Roberts

Video Referee: B. Thaler

Reserve Touch Judge: J. Stearne

Time Keeper: S. Williams

Hull FC v Castleford Tigers

19th February, KO: 15:00

M Com: S. Williams

Referee: M. Griffiths

Reserve Referee: J. Vella

Touch Judge 1: C. Kendall

Touch Judge 2: A. Smith

In Goal: R. Thompson

In Goal 2: D. Bowmer

Time Keeper: M. Hebblethwaite