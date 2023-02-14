Super League refereeing appointments revealed for the opening round as Liam Moore gets marquee gig

THE Super League refereeing appointments have been revealed for the opening round of 2023.
It always interests rugby league fans as to who will be the official with the whistle, with eight full-time referees set to be in place for this season.
Going into round one, the officials have been handed their assignments with Liam Moore getting the opening gig at Warrington.
Warrington Wolves v Leeds Rhinos
16th February, KO: 20:00
M Com: R. Safi
Referee: L. Moore
Reserve Referee: A. Moore
Touch Judge 1: W. Turley
Touch Judge 2: D. Bowmer
Video Referee: J. Smith
Reserve Touch Judge: R. Cox
Time Keeper: K. Leyland
Wakefield Trinity v Catalans Dragons
17th February, KO: 19:30
M Com: M. Hebblethwaite
Referee: T. Grant
Reserve Referee: A. Sweet
Touch Judge 1: C. Worsley
Touch Judge 2: M. Craven
In Goal: E. Mccarthy
In Goal 2: P. Marklove
Time Keeper: P. Crashley
Leigh Leopards v Salford Red Devils
17th February, KO: 20:00
M Com: A. Mills
Referee: J. Smith
Reserve Referee: L. Rush
Touch Judge 1: M. Griffiths
Touch Judge 2: N. Horton
Video Referee: L. Moore
Reserve Touch Judge: D. Arnold
Time Keeper: N. Hope
Hull KR v Wigan Warriors
18th February, KO: 13:00
M Com: T. Randerson
Referee: C. Kendall
Reserve Referee: T. Grant
Touch Judge 1: R. Thompson
Touch Judge 2: J. Roberts
Video Referee: B. Thaler
Reserve Touch Judge: J. Stearne
Time Keeper: S. Williams
Hull FC v Castleford Tigers
19th February, KO: 15:00
M Com: S. Williams
Referee: M. Griffiths
Reserve Referee: J. Vella
Touch Judge 1: C. Kendall
Touch Judge 2: A. Smith
In Goal: R. Thompson
In Goal 2: D. Bowmer
Time Keeper: M. Hebblethwaite