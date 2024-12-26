Super League-linked halfback Anthony Milford makes call on future

SUPER LEAGUE-LINKED halfback Anthony Milford has made a call on his future.

After being linked with The Dolphins as well as numerous Super League sides, Milford has inked a deal with Brisbane Broncos’ feeder side, Souths Logan Magpies.

The Souths Logan Magpies have also announced the arrivals of Ricky Leutele from Leigh Leopards, with head coach Karmichael Hunt praising the signature of Milford.

“We’re very lucky to have someone of Anthony’s calibre sign with us here at the Magpies,” coach Karmichael Hunt added.

“Having him in and amongst some of our younger players will be invaluable to my squad.

“His journey is not too dissimilar from mine and how I transitioned my career in 2021. I’m looking forward to mentoring him over the next couple of years.”

Now Milford has revealed just why he has made the move to the Magpies.

“It’s a full circle moment for me. Right now I believe this decision feels right for my little family and I.,” Milford said.

“I’m grateful for Wayne (Bennett) and the Dolphins for the past two years and I wish Woolfy (coach Kristian Woolf) and the boys nothing but the best for season 25.

“I’m excited to play under K and I can’t wait to get to work with the team.”

