Ex-Leigh Leopards centre Ricky Leutele finds new club

FORMER Leigh Leopards centre Ricky Leutele has found a new club, and in the process refuted any talk of a move to a Super League rival.

Leutele had been linked with a return to Huddersfield Giants, as per Rugby League Live, earlier in the year.

However, the veteran centre has now inked a deal with Queensland Cup side Souths Logan Magpies for the 2025 season.

Leutele had revealed in August that the was keen to strike up a new deal with Leigh, saying: “We’re currently in talks. I’m constantly talking with Chezzy (director of rugby Chris Chester) and the club,” said ex-Samoa international Leutele.

“The good thing is the club want me and I want to stay so we’ve just got to work out the finer details of it all and hopefully get it over the line some time soon.”

However, that new deal was never forthcoming with the 34-year-old returning to Australia after 50 making appearances for the Leopards.

