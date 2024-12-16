Super League-linked halfback set to make surprising club move following ill-fated Wests Tigers spell

SUPER LEAGUE-LINKED halfback Jayden Sullivan is set to make a surprising club move following his ill-fated spell at Wests Tigers.

Sullivan, who according to The Daily Telegraph has “rejected multiple interest from Super League clubs”, is set to join the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

That’s following the exit of Souths halfback Lachlan Ilias, who has linked up with St George Illawarra Dragons for 2025 and beyond.

Wests are keen to move Sullivan on given his lucrative $700,000 contract for the next three seasons, with the Tigers willing to give the 23-year-old a $900,000 handshake to leave the Concord club.

