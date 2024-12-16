Sky Sports and TalkSport give incredible backing to Wigan-Warrington Las Vegas clash as both clubs set for major financial boost

WIGAN WARRIORS and Warrington Wolves are reaping the benefits of their historic Super League match in Las Vegas next year and have been impressed by the widespread sponsor, media and supporter interest.

The two clubs will lock horns at Allegiant Stadium on March 1st as part of the NRL’s 2024 opening round in America, and they have both been busy maximising the opportunity created by their ambitious push into the United States.

The Wolves have already secured several new corporate partners on the back of the game, which will be sponsored specifically by JD Sports, and they have boosted their retail revenue significantly with a special Las Vegas kit.

“It’s certainly capturing people’s imagination,” Warrington CEO Karl Fitzpatrick told League Express.

“It’s getting a cut through. I’ve had people come up to me who have no specific interest in Rugby League per se, but it’s got that cut-through across the nation.

“We did 1,000 sales of our Vegas shirt in less than 24 hours. Our retail sales are massive.”

The Warriors will soon launch their own Vegas-themed kit and merchandise, while corporate hospitality is expected to be lucrative for both clubs.

“Retail is going to be a big one,” Wigan boss Kris Radlinski confirmed.

“There are travel ranges. We’re doing NFL helmets pre-order. Because its Vegas it allows you to run a little wild. Some of the training gear is a bit casino-led – it’s really cool.”

Both clubs have arranged to train at the UFC’s headquarters in the Nevada city in the lead-up to the fixture, while the Warriors will use the University of Las Vegas’ sporting facilities for their on-field sessions.

Broadcast partners Sky Sports and TalkSport are also backing the American game with special marketing programs and coverage planned for the event.

“I’ve never seen Sky as enthused about a game like this,” Fitzpatrick said.

“We met the managing director of Sky Sports and, he’s super excited about this. They’re putting a whole marketing strategy behind it. They want to feature it like a fight week, so there’ll be a countdown.

“They’ve got some really cool initiatives they’re rolling out which will definitely get through into the reality TV market.”

TalkSport appear likely to send a team to Nevada for the week to cover the unique fixture, with former England football international and Warrington fan Stuart Pearce part of their coverage.

“Sky are saying it’s the biggest game in 25 years,” Radlinski said.

“I think it will be bigger than a Grand Final week.”

Wigan and Warrington are in close contact with the NRL and they are part of its planning on how to make the Las Vegas weekend in 2025 bigger and more impactful than the inaugural round held earlier this year.

“The feedback from the NRL teams is that it was nothing that they’d experienced previously – it was far bigger than the NRL Grand Final,” Fitzpatrick added.

