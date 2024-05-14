Super League-linked winger Daniel Tupou enters discussions over future

SUPER LEAGUE-LINKED winger Daniel Tupou has entered discussions with the Sydney Roosters over his future at the club.

Just last week, French publication, L’Independant, reported that the veteran winger had been eyed up as a potential recruit for Super League side Catalans Dragons.

The Dragons will of course be losing wingers Tom Davies and Tom Johnstone to Hull KR and Wakefield Trinity respectively whilst Tommy Makinson is expected to join Catalans from St Helens for 2025.

However, the French side are still in need of a winger for next season, and Tupou was one of the names mentioned as a potential signing for Steve McNamara.

That being said, Tupou’s current head coach, Trent Robinson, has spoken of his desire to keep the 32-year-old at the NRL club and that “discussions” have been held about potentially extending the winger’s deal into 2025 following Dane Gagai’s decision to remain with the Newcastle Knights.

“We’ve definitely had some discussions,” Robinson told the Daily Telegraph.

“He’s one of ours ‘Toops’ so we’re making sure we guide him in the right way, whether it’s here or overseas.

“I think that will get worked out in the next couple of weeks.”

If true, it appears as though Catalans will need to look elsewhere for another winger, with Leeds Rhinos’ Ash Handley and New Zealand Warriors’ Dallin Watene-Zelezniak also previously mentioned by L’Independant.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast