Brisbane Broncos hooker Cory Paix eyeing Super League move

BRISBANE BRONCOS hooker Cory Paix is eyeing up a move to Super League, League Express can exclusively reveal.

Despite holding a contract with the Queensland club until the end of 2025, Paix is keen for more first-team game time after being consigned to feeder club, Wynnum Manly, League Express understands.

Paix played 14 games in a row to begin the 2023 NRL season and signed a two-year extension off the back of that, but the hooker has found himself behind Tyson Smoothy this year – and frustration is mounting.

The 24-year-old had been shopped to rival NRL clubs previously, but the Daily Telegraph has revealed that no bids were forthcoming.

North Queensland Cowboys had been interested in Paix, but that interest cooled when Todd Payten went out and signed Karl Lawton from Manly Sea Eagles.

Paix’s manager, Paul Hogan, has also underlined that the 24-year-old has intention to retire.

“Cory has no intention of retiring,” Hogan previously told the Daily Telegraph.

“He is contracted to the Broncos for another year and we’ve been given permission to look around.

“We’ve looked at a few options but there’s nothing on the horizon at the moment.

“We’ve had some interest, but it’s about finding the right deal that suits.

“Cory hasn’t given up hope of getting back into the team. He scored two tries recently against the Cutters and played the full 80 minutes, so he’s genuinely NRL quality.

“He is training the house down, his attitude at the Broncos is great.”

Despite Hogan’s words, no NRL suitor has come forward which has left Paix eyeing the northern hemisphere as a potential destination.

