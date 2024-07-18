Super League-linked winger Maika Sivo set for early Parramatta Eels release

SUPER-LEAGUE linked winger Maika Sivo is set for an early release from Parramatta Eels, League Express can exclusively reveal.

Though Sivo is contracted to Parramatta until the end of the 2025 NRL season – on a deal worth around £290,000 – the club are willing to pay a significant amount of his wage for any move away from the club, League Express understands.

Back in May, League Express revealed that the Fijian international had been made available to Super League clubs with the Eels keen to move him on.

Once heralded as one of the greatest wingers in the NRL, the Fijian international had found game time limited with the Eels in 2024, after being forced out of the side by the likes of Sean Russell and Bailey Simonsson.

That being said, Sivo has worked his way back into the Eels’ side, making eight appearances and scoring 11 tries.

Sivo has played all of his career with the Eels so far, debuting in 2019 and going on to make 111 appearances in the blue and gold, scoring 98 tries in the process.

The club and Sivo did hold options to extend the 30-year-old’s contract, but those will not be taken up and the winger could leave before Super League’s transfer deadline on August 2.

