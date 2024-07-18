Super League rivals set to swoop for Huddersfield Giants centre Kevin Naiqama

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS centre Kevin Naiqama is being sought out by a Super League rival, League Express can exclusively reveal.

That club is St Helens, where Naiqama famously spent the most successful years of his career, winning three Super League Grand Finals in a row between 2019 and 2021.

The Merseyside club want to bring in the 35-year-old immediately with Konrad Hurrell currently out injured and Saints’ backline currently decimated.

Huddersfield, meanwhile, are already set to lose Esan Marsters to Salford Red Devils on a three-year deal from the 2025 Super League season with the Giants set for a major rebuild.

