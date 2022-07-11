Super League Magic Weekend: Albert Goldthorpe Medal points

Here’s who got the Albert Goldthorpe Medal points at Magic Weekend as the best performers in each match…

Wakefield Trinity 26-38 Toulouse Olympique

Former Wakefield loan player Olly Ashall-Bott was one of Toulouse’s best players before the break and he had a sizzling second half.

3 pts – Olly Ashall-Bott (Toulouse Olympique)

2 pts – Corey Norman (Toulouse Olympique)

1 pt – Nathan Peats (Toulouse Olympique)

St Helens 20-18 Wigan Warriors

Joe Batchelor produced another excellent display, headlined by a delightful try and an equally brilliant match-winning assist.

3 pts – Joe Batchelor (St Helens)

2 pts – Jack Welsby (St Helens)

1 pt – Bevan French (Wigan Warriors)

Leeds Rhinos 34-20 Castleford Tigers

Now back to full fitness and increasingly influential, Aidan Sezer kept his side functioning throughout, whether running the ball directly or through his kicking game.

3 pts – Aidan Sezer (Leeds Rhinos)

2 pts – Cameron Smith (Leeds Rhinos)

1 pt – Joe Westerman (Castleford Tigers)

Huddersfield Giants 30-18 Salford Red Devils

Oliver Russell provided a masterclass of astute probing and immaculate kicking.

3 pts – Oliver Russell (Huddersfield Giants)

2 pts – Brodie Croft (Salford Red Devils)

1 pt – Tui Lolohea (Huddersfield Giants)

Catalans Dragons 10-36 Warrington Wolves

George Williams was back to his best and managed the game to perfection.

3 pts – George Williams (Warrington Wolves)

2 pts – Stefan Ratchford (Warrington Wolves)

1 pt – Matty Nicholson (Warrington Wolves)

Hull Kingston Rovers 28-34 Hull FC

Mikey Lewis registered three tries with some sensational individual scores.

3 pts – Mikey Lewis (Hull Kingston Rovers)

2 pts – Jack Walker (Hull FC)

1 pt – Luke Gale (Hull FC)

