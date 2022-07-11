Time change for Leeds Rhinos’ clash at Toulouse Olympique amid heatwave

The kick-off time for Saturday’s Super League game between Toulouse Olympique and Leeds Rhinos has been put back two hours due to the current heatwave in France.

The match was initially set to begin at 6pm local time (5pm UK time), when temperatures as high as 39C are forecast at Stade Ernest Wallon.

Toulouse have announced that the fixture will now kick-off at 8pm local time (7pm UK time), when it should be several degrees cooler.

Sylvain Houles’ hosts will be seeking a third consecutive win in their battle against relegation from Super League, while Leeds can close the gap to the play-off places with victory in France.