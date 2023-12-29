Super League offers potential escape route for St George Illawarra Dragons’ Talatau Amone after NRL de-registering

ST George Illawarra Dragons player Talatau Amone has been de-registered by the NRL after being found guilty of a rooftop hammer attack in Wollongong.

Amone will need to complete 300 hours of community service before any chance of an NRL return is mooted.

The 21-year-old’s $500,000 contract will be rendered void by the Dragons and he will not be allowed to play in the NRL for twelve months.

As such, the talented youngster is now in limbo after he decided not to appeal the NRL’s decision to cancel his registration – a decision taken on December 19.

The Dragons have already sought to replace Amone by bringing in New Zealand Warriors playmaker Ronald Volkman, despite him still having two years left to run on his Warriors deal.

Amone was allowed to play for the Dragons this year despite the 21-year-old’s looming court case.

It means that Amone will either have to sit patiently on the sidelines for twelve months and wait to be potentially re-registered by the NRL, or move abroad where Super League sides could sign him.

Just three clubs have quota spots remaining with St Helens, Salford Red Devils and London Broncos still possessing space to bring in overseas players.

