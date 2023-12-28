Wigan Athletic set to pounce for nephew of Warriors great Martin Offiah

WIGAN ATHLETIC are set to pounce for the nephew of Warriors great Martin Offiah.

According to Daily Telegraph reporter, Mike McGrath, Athletic are in talks to sign 21-year-old Odel Offiah on loan for the rest of the season.

The 21-year-old has been at Scottish side Hearts in 2023 with his parent club Brighton set to strike a deal with Wigan over a winter loan deal.

Brighton are in talks over a deal for Odel Offiah to join Wigan on loan for the rest of the season. The 21yr old centre-back has been at Hearts this season #BHAFC #WAFC @TeleFootball — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) December 28, 2023

The name Offiah runs deep in Wigan with lightning quick Martin scoring 186 tries in 159 games for Wigan between 1992 and 1995.

But, the 57-year-old began his career with Widnes, registering 181 tries in 145 games for the Cheshire club after debuting in 1987.

Spells at the Eastern Suburbs and St George followed in Australia before Offiah returned to the UK with Wigan.

The winger would then turn his attention to the capital to sign for London Broncos in 1996 before finishing his career with the then-named Salford City Reds.

Offiah also had spells in rugby union with Bedford Blues and London Wasps.

