Super League play-off dates with Sky Sports and BBC coverage confirmed

THE 2024 Super League play-off dates have now been confirmed, along with the broadcast selections of Sky Sports and the BBC.
The first eliminator, which will see 4th place go up against 5th, will kick-off at 8pm on Friday, September 27 live on Sky Sports.
The second eliminator, between 3rd and 6th, will kick-off at 5.30pm on Saturday, September 28 live on the BBC and Sky Sports.
With those results confirmed, the semi-finals will take place on the weekend of Friday, October 5 and Saturday October 5 with the former live on Sky Sports with an 8pm kick-off and the latter live on Sky Sports and the BBC with a 5.30pm kick-off.
The Super League Grand Final will be held at Old Trafford on Saturday, October 12, with a 6pm kick-off.
Super League play-off details
Eliminator 1 – Friday, September 27
4th vs 5th – Sky Sports, 8pm kick-off
Eliminator 2 – Saturday, September 28
3rd vs 6th place – Sky Sports and BBC Sport, 5.30pm kick-off
Semi-final 1 – Friday, October 4
2nd vs highest ranked eliminator winner – Sky Sports, 8pm kick-off
Semi-final 2 – Saturday, October 5
1st vs lowest ranked eliminator winner – Sky Sports and BBC Sport, 5.30pm kick-off
Grand Final – Saturday, October 12
Semi-final 1 winner vs semi-final 2 winner – Sky Sports, 6pm kick-off
View this post on Instagram
Click here to get the digital edition of League Express
Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express
League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.