Super League play-off dates with Sky Sports and BBC coverage confirmed

THE 2024 Super League play-off dates have now been confirmed, along with the broadcast selections of Sky Sports and the BBC.

The first eliminator, which will see 4th place go up against 5th, will kick-off at 8pm on Friday, September 27 live on Sky Sports.

The second eliminator, between 3rd and 6th, will kick-off at 5.30pm on Saturday, September 28 live on the BBC and Sky Sports.

With those results confirmed, the semi-finals will take place on the weekend of Friday, October 5 and Saturday October 5 with the former live on Sky Sports with an 8pm kick-off and the latter live on Sky Sports and the BBC with a 5.30pm kick-off.

The Super League Grand Final will be held at Old Trafford on Saturday, October 12, with a 6pm kick-off.

Super League play-off details

Eliminator 1 – Friday, September 27

4th vs 5th – Sky Sports, 8pm kick-off

Eliminator 2 – Saturday, September 28

3rd vs 6th place – Sky Sports and BBC Sport, 5.30pm kick-off

Semi-final 1 – Friday, October 4

2nd vs highest ranked eliminator winner – Sky Sports, 8pm kick-off

Semi-final 2 – Saturday, October 5

1st vs lowest ranked eliminator winner – Sky Sports and BBC Sport, 5.30pm kick-off

Grand Final – Saturday, October 12

Semi-final 1 winner vs semi-final 2 winner – Sky Sports, 6pm kick-off

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Betfred Super League (@superleague)

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast