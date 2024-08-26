North Queensland Cowboys winger set to continue career in Super League

NORTH QUEENSLAND COWBOYS winger Kyle Feldt is set to continue his career in Super League after over a decade with the Queensland club.

Feldt is the Cowboys’ all-time leading try scorer with 213 games under his belt over a period of 12 seasons, but he will exit the club at the end of the 2024 NRL season.

League Express understands that the 32-year-old will be a Super League player in 2025.

“This hasn’t been an easy decision to make, but I feel the time is right,” Feldt said in a statement confirming the news.

“I have been very fortunate to live out my childhood dream to play NRL for my hometown team for 11 years.

“The club has given me the opportunity to stay home where many other professional athletes have had to move away from their family.

“I’ve made some amazing memories and lifelong friends.”

The Cowboys’ general manager, Michael Luck, hailed Feldt for the way in which he has become a stalwart for the club.

“This club was formed so North Queenslanders could stay at home to play rugby league at the highest level and Kyle Feldt encapsulates that vision,” Luck said.

“He came through our junior systems, became one of the major contributors in our first premiership and finishes as a Life Member and the club’s greatest ever try-scorer.

“We wish Kyle, Deanna and their young family the best of luck for their next adventure.”

