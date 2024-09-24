Super League play-off referees revealed ahead of Salford-Leigh and Warrington-St Helens fixtures

THE Super League play-offs are here and what a weekend of rugby league it promises to be!
The two eliminator play-offs will see Salford Red Devils host the Leigh Leopards on Friday night, whilst St Helens travel to the Warrington Wolves on Saturday evening.
But, who will be officiating both of these crunch fixtures?
Salford Red Devils v Leigh Leopards
27th September, KO: 20:00
M Com: K. Leyland
Referee: J. Smith
Reserve Referee: L. Rush
Touch Judge 1: R. Thompson
Touch Judge 2: M. Craven
Video Referee: T. Grant
Reserve Touch Judge: G. Jones
Time Keeper: A. Smith
Warrington Wolves v St Helens
28th September, KO: 17:30
M Com: P. Cluskey
Referee: L. Moore
Reserve Referee: A. Moore
Touch Judge 1: J. Roberts
Touch Judge 2: W. Turley
Video Referee: C. Kendall
Reserve Touch Judge: D. Arnold
Time Keeper: P. Taberner
Click here to get the digital edition of League Express
Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express
League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.