Super League play-off referees revealed ahead of Salford-Leigh and Warrington-St Helens fixtures

THE Super League play-offs are here and what a weekend of rugby league it promises to be!

The two eliminator play-offs will see Salford Red Devils host the Leigh Leopards on Friday night, whilst St Helens travel to the Warrington Wolves on Saturday evening.

But, who will be officiating both of these crunch fixtures?

Salford Red Devils v Leigh Leopards

27th September, KO: 20:00

M Com: K. Leyland

Referee: J. Smith

Reserve Referee: L. Rush

Touch Judge 1: R. Thompson

Touch Judge 2: M. Craven

Video Referee: T. Grant

Reserve Touch Judge: G. Jones

Time Keeper: A. Smith

Warrington Wolves v St Helens

28th September, KO: 17:30

M Com: P. Cluskey

Referee: L. Moore

Reserve Referee: A. Moore

Touch Judge 1: J. Roberts

Touch Judge 2: W. Turley

Video Referee: C. Kendall

Reserve Touch Judge: D. Arnold

Time Keeper: P. Taberner

