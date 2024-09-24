Hull KR given Elliot Minchella blow at tribunal

The independent Operational Rules Tribunal have upheld a Grade C head contact charge served to Hull KR’s Elliot Minchella arising from their Round 26 Betfred Super League fixture at Leigh, meaning he will be unavailable for their Semi Final next Friday (October 4).

Minchella had been charged on September 16 with Grade C head contact, which carried a two-match suspension because of his previous record.

He served the first match of that ban in Hull KR’s Round 27 victory over Leeds Rhinos last Friday, and the independent Operational Rules Tribunal rejected a challenge against the grading – meaning he still has one match to serve.

