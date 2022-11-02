Super League players still without a club for 2023 including five former Castleford Tigers men and two ex-Leigh Leopards stars

MOST Super League clubs have already completed their business for the 2023 season in a bid to get one over on their rivals.

However, there are still a few clubs – such as Wakefield Trinity – that will perhaps make a few more announcements in the upcoming weeks.

Of course, Trinity still have two quota spots left open with new head coach Mark Applegarth already putting his own stamp on the squad following Willie Poching’s departure.

Kevin Proctor is Applegarth’s first signing, with the former Gold Coast Titans captain joining on a one-year deal, whilst Leeds Rhinos now have one quota spot remaining following the immediate retirement of Matt Prior.

Some of those names mentioned have been Nene MacDonald and Ben Nakubuwai – both of whom played under Leeds head coach Rohan Smith at the Norths Devils.

However, Leigh Leopards will be determined to keep hold of their key stars going into their maiden season under the new Leopards brand.

As things stand, 17 Super League players are still without a club following the close of the 2022 season. Could your club be looking at any of these?

Caleb Aekins

Left Leigh Leopards.

Cheyse Blair

Left Castleford Tigers, thought to be returning home to Australia.

James Clare

Left Castleford Tigers.

Sosaia Feki

Left Castleford Tigers.

Luke Gale

Left Hull FC.

Tony Gigot

Left Toulouse Olympique.

Ryan Hampshire

Left Castleford Tigers.

Jy Hitchcox

Left Leigh Leopards.

Krisnan Inu

Left Leigh Leopards.

Samisoni Langi

Left Catalans Dragons

Corentin Le Cam

Left Catalans Dragons.

Romain Navarrete

Left Toulouse Olympique.

Maxime Puech

Left Toulouse Olympique

Matty Russell

Left Toulouse Olympique.

Brad Takairangi

Left Hull KR.

Elijah Taylor

Left Salford Red Devils.

Lloyd White

Left Toulouse Olympique.