England star Dom Young to meet with club chiefs on Friday ahead of potential deal

IT’S fair to say that England international Dom Young is a man in demand.

The former Huddersfield Giants winger has taken the NRL by storm in the past few seasons, establishing himself as one of the most exciting talents in both hemispheres.

Young has taken that good form into the World Cup with England, with the winger now leading the try-scoring charts after eight tries in just three games so far.

As such, the Englishman has become a man in demand with the Newcastle Herald reporting this morning that Young will meet with the Newcastle Knights on Friday as the club attempts to nail down the emerging talent.

That being said, League Express has spoken to Young’s agent, with Michael Cincotta believing that the Knights are likely to throw their chequebook at Young, but that Cincotta has ‘truly no idea’ what decision the winger will make going forward.

Of course, after previously contacting Cincotta, it was revealed to the League Express that the Dolphins and Melbourne Storm were keeping tabs on Young as well as three Sydney clubs.

Whatever the decision the former Huddersfield man makes it is certainly one that will create the headlines.

Meanwhile, England head coach Shaun Wane will be hoping for more of the same try-scoring prowess going into the quarter-final clash against Papua New Guinea on Saturday as the two sides go head to head at Wigan’s DW Stadium.