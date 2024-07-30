Super League referee Chris Kendall reveals innovative Magic Weekend proposal

SUPER LEAGUE referee Chris Kendall believes that there should be a special draw made for Super League’s Magic Weekend in an innovative concept.

The Magic Weekend has been a part of the top flight since 2007, with the concept being taken to Cardiff, Edinburgh, Manchester, Liverpool, Newcastle and now Leeds for 2024.

The decision to take Magic to Elland Road this season has been met with consternation from fans, with Kendall believing that the concept should be taken on the road.

Alongside that, the referee has also come up with an iconic idea for the fixtures.

“I like Magic Weekend, we should take it on the road,” Kendall said on Sky Sports’ The Bench podcast.

“We should have a pool of six teams to play on Saturday and six on the Sunday and so teams can’t prep for who they can play, we should have a draw the night before live on Sky Sports.

“It could be the six bottom teams from the year before on the Saturday and the top six plays on Sunday and you don’t know who you will play until the night before the game after you’ve done your prep and captain’s run.

“I’d love to take it internationally.”

