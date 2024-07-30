Former Wigan Warriors and Salford academy player labelled a hero after tackling frenzied child murderer in Southport horror

FORMER Wigan Warriors and Salford Red Devils academy player, Joel Verite, has been labelled a hero after tackling the frenzied child murderer that waged devastation in Southport yesterday.

Merseyside Police were called to reports of a stabbing at Hart Space on Hart Street, Southport at around 11.50am on Monday July 29 at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class.

A 17-year-old boy, who is said to have originated from Cardiff, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder following the tragic killing of three children, whilst several other children and adults still remain in a critical condition in hospital.

Verite, as per The Mirror, bravely jumped on the 17-year-old killer with police officers before carrying stabbed young girls away from the horrific scene.

At the time, Verite was working his second job as a window cleaner.

Chloe Skelton, co-owner of Level Up Gym in Southport where Verite personal trains, labelled Verite a hero for his actions.

“Joel is traumatised. He’s dad to a young baby and he’s got another little girl on the way,” Skelton told The Mirror.

“He heard the screams and ran to help. Joel is strong he’s the kind of person you would want there in that situation.

“He’s a hero, I think everyone should know how brave he is and what he’s done. He’s a big lad, the guy would have been scared of him when he saw Joel.”

