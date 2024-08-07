Super League refereeing appointments as Chris Kendall to officiate twice

ANOTHER week of Super League action is upon us and what a week it promises to be!

Last night, Chris Kendall took charge of Wigan Warriors’ fixture with Leigh Leopards – and he will be in charge again on Thursday night when St Helens host Salford Red Devils.

On Friday, Catalans Dragons travel to Huddersfield Giants whilst Hull KR take on Castleford Tigers at Craven Park.

Leeds Rhinos will then go up against Wigan Warriors on Saturday before Leigh Leopards go head to head with Hull FC on Sunday alongside Warrington Wolves’ clash with London Broncos.

But, who will officiate those games?

St Helens v Salford Red Devils

08th August, KO: 20:00

M Com: P. Smith

Referee: C. Kendall

Reserve Referee: P. Brooke

Touch Judge 1: W. Turley

Touch Judge 2: R. Cox

Video Referee: J. Smith

Time Keeper: A. Brown

Huddersfield Giants v Catalans Dragons

09th August, KO: 20:00

M Com: P. Hewitt

Referee: T. Grant

Reserve Referee: C. Hughes

Touch Judge 1: D. Arnold

Touch Judge 2: C. Worsley

Video Referee: J. Vella

Time Keeper: A. Hardcastle

Hull KR v Castleford Tigers

09th August, KO: 20:00

M Com: M. Hawkes

Referee: L. Rush

Reserve Referee: D. Frederick

Touch Judge 1: M. Lynn

Touch Judge 2: J. Roberts

Video Referee: M. Griffiths

Time Keeper: T. Randerson

Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors

10th August, KO: 15:00

M Com: S. Williams

Referee: L. Moore

Reserve Referee: A. Billington

Touch Judge 1: M. Craven

Touch Judge 2: N. Horton

Video Referee: B. Thaler

Time Keeper: P. Crashley

Leigh Leopards v Hull FC

11th August, KO: 15:00

M Com: A. Brown

Referee: J. Smith

Reserve Referee: J. Greenhalgh

Touch Judge 1: L. Rush

Touch Judge 2: A. Cameron

Time Keeper: K. Leyland

London Broncos v Warrington Wolves

11th August, KO: 15:00

M Com: D. Moss

Referee: M. Griffiths

Reserve Referee: H. Winnard

Touch Judge 1: G. Jones

Touch Judge 2: T. Jones

Video Referee: T. Grant

Time Keeper: A. Creasey

