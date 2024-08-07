Super League refereeing appointments as Chris Kendall to officiate twice

ANOTHER week of Super League action is upon us and what a week it promises to be!
Last night, Chris Kendall took charge of Wigan Warriors’ fixture with Leigh Leopards – and he will be in charge again on Thursday night when St Helens host Salford Red Devils.
On Friday, Catalans Dragons travel to Huddersfield Giants whilst Hull KR take on Castleford Tigers at Craven Park.
Leeds Rhinos will then go up against Wigan Warriors on Saturday before Leigh Leopards go head to head with Hull FC on Sunday alongside Warrington Wolves’ clash with London Broncos.
But, who will officiate those games?
St Helens v Salford Red Devils
08th August, KO: 20:00
M Com: P. Smith
Referee: C. Kendall
Reserve Referee: P. Brooke
Touch Judge 1: W. Turley
Touch Judge 2: R. Cox
Video Referee: J. Smith
Time Keeper: A. Brown
Huddersfield Giants v Catalans Dragons
09th August, KO: 20:00
M Com: P. Hewitt
Referee: T. Grant
Reserve Referee: C. Hughes
Touch Judge 1: D. Arnold
Touch Judge 2: C. Worsley
Video Referee: J. Vella
Time Keeper: A. Hardcastle
Hull KR v Castleford Tigers
09th August, KO: 20:00
M Com: M. Hawkes
Referee: L. Rush
Reserve Referee: D. Frederick
Touch Judge 1: M. Lynn
Touch Judge 2: J. Roberts
Video Referee: M. Griffiths
Time Keeper: T. Randerson
Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors
10th August, KO: 15:00
M Com: S. Williams
Referee: L. Moore
Reserve Referee: A. Billington
Touch Judge 1: M. Craven
Touch Judge 2: N. Horton
Video Referee: B. Thaler
Time Keeper: P. Crashley
Leigh Leopards v Hull FC
11th August, KO: 15:00
M Com: A. Brown
Referee: J. Smith
Reserve Referee: J. Greenhalgh
Touch Judge 1: L. Rush
Touch Judge 2: A. Cameron
Time Keeper: K. Leyland
London Broncos v Warrington Wolves
11th August, KO: 15:00
M Com: D. Moss
Referee: M. Griffiths
Reserve Referee: H. Winnard
Touch Judge 1: G. Jones
Touch Judge 2: T. Jones
Video Referee: T. Grant
Time Keeper: A. Creasey
