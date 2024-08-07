Leigh Leopards face nervy disciplinary and injury wait as impressive Wigan Warriors attendance recorded

LEIGH LEOPARDS will be facing a nervy disciplinary wait following their clash with Wigan Warriors last night.

The Leopards were pretty poor throughout, but they were up against in the opening ten minutes after Leigh’s makeshift halfback Jack Hughes was sent to the sinbin for a high tackle.

Video referee Ben Thaler adjudged there to have been mitigating circumstances so decided not to send Hughes off, with on-field referee Chris Kendall showing Hughes the yellow card.

Meanwhile, the Leopards will be sweating over the injury concern suffered by Matt Moylan who didn’t return after half-time.

Elsewhere, captain John Asiata limped off around the half-hour mark following knee-on-knee contact with a Wigan player.

Asiata has already been out for most of the 2024 Super League season with a torn calf as the veteran heads for Hull FC for 2025 and beyond, though he did return for the second-half.

13,249 fans also turned out on a Tuesday night which is impressive to say the least.

