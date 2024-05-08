Super League refereeing appointments as James Vella given big game

WELL, another round of Super League is upon us and what a weekend of rugby league action it promises to be.
Up first on Thursday, Hull KR travel to Warrington Wolves with Castleford Tigers hosting St Helens on Friday night as Leigh Leopards take on Salford Red Devils at the same time.
Wind the clock forward to Saturday and Huddersfield Giants go up against Wigan Warriors before Catalans Dragons do battle against Leeds Rhinos.
Last but not last, London Broncos host Hull FC on Sunday afternoon. But, who will referee the fixtures this weekend?
Warrington Wolves v Hull KR
09th May, KO: 20:00
M Com: A. Brown
Referee: J. Vella
Reserve Referee: P. Brooke
Touch Judge 1: A. Moore
Touch Judge 2: S. Ellis
Video Referee: M. Griffiths
Time Keeper: P. Smith
Castleford Tigers v St Helens
10th May, KO: 20:00
M Com: G. Kershaw
Referee: J. Smith
Reserve Referee: N. Bennett
Touch Judge 1: R. Thompson
Touch Judge 2: W. Turley
Video Referee: L. Rush
Time Keeper: M. Hebblethwaite
Leigh Leopards v Salford Red Devils
10th May, KO: 20:05
M Com: A. Mills
Referee: L. Moore
Reserve Referee: A. Billington
Touch Judge 1: J. Roberts
Touch Judge 2: M. Craven
Video Referee: B. Thaler
Time Keeper: K. Leyland
Huddersfield Giants v Wigan Warriors
11th May, KO: 15:00
M Com: P. Crashley
Referee: A. Moore
Reserve Referee: L. Bland
Touch Judge 1: S. Mikalauskas
Touch Judge 2: C. Worsley
Video Referee: J. Smith
Time Keeper: A. Hardcastle
Catalans Dragons v Leeds Rhinos
11th May, KO: 18:30
M Com: V. Jenkins
Referee: T. Grant
Reserve Referee: A. Cau
Touch Judge 1: D. Bowmer
Touch Judge 2: S. Vincent
Video Referee: J. Vella
Time Keeper: P. Jenkins
London Broncos v Hull FC
12th May, KO: 15:00
M Com: D. Moss
Referee: C. Kendall
Reserve Referee: G. Winnard
Touch Judge 1: R. Cox
Touch Judge 2: T. Jones
Video Referee: L. Moore
Time Keeper: A. Creasey
