Super League refereeing appointments as James Vella given big game

WELL, another round of Super League is upon us and what a weekend of rugby league action it promises to be.

Up first on Thursday, Hull KR travel to Warrington Wolves with Castleford Tigers hosting St Helens on Friday night as Leigh Leopards take on Salford Red Devils at the same time.

Wind the clock forward to Saturday and Huddersfield Giants go up against Wigan Warriors before Catalans Dragons do battle against Leeds Rhinos.

Last but not last, London Broncos host Hull FC on Sunday afternoon. But, who will referee the fixtures this weekend?

Warrington Wolves v Hull KR

09th May, KO: 20:00

M Com: A. Brown

Referee: J. Vella

Reserve Referee: P. Brooke

Touch Judge 1: A. Moore

Touch Judge 2: S. Ellis

Video Referee: M. Griffiths

Time Keeper: P. Smith

Castleford Tigers v St Helens

10th May, KO: 20:00

M Com: G. Kershaw

Referee: J. Smith

Reserve Referee: N. Bennett

Touch Judge 1: R. Thompson

Touch Judge 2: W. Turley

Video Referee: L. Rush

Time Keeper: M. Hebblethwaite

Leigh Leopards v Salford Red Devils

10th May, KO: 20:05

M Com: A. Mills

Referee: L. Moore

Reserve Referee: A. Billington

Touch Judge 1: J. Roberts

Touch Judge 2: M. Craven

Video Referee: B. Thaler

Time Keeper: K. Leyland

Huddersfield Giants v Wigan Warriors

11th May, KO: 15:00

M Com: P. Crashley

Referee: A. Moore

Reserve Referee: L. Bland

Touch Judge 1: S. Mikalauskas

Touch Judge 2: C. Worsley

Video Referee: J. Smith

Time Keeper: A. Hardcastle

Catalans Dragons v Leeds Rhinos

11th May, KO: 18:30

M Com: V. Jenkins

Referee: T. Grant

Reserve Referee: A. Cau

Touch Judge 1: D. Bowmer

Touch Judge 2: S. Vincent

Video Referee: J. Vella

Time Keeper: P. Jenkins

London Broncos v Hull FC

12th May, KO: 15:00

M Com: D. Moss

Referee: C. Kendall

Reserve Referee: G. Winnard

Touch Judge 1: R. Cox

Touch Judge 2: T. Jones

Video Referee: L. Moore

Time Keeper: A. Creasey

