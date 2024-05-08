Huddersfield Giants boss Ian Watson wants rule change following controversial decision in Salford Red Devils loss

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS head coach Ian Watson has called for the scrapping of the try/no try on-field refereeing decision following a controversial incident in his side’s 18-16 loss to Salford Red Devils at the weekend.

The Giants were behind 12-0 on the scoresheet before Harry Rushton barged over the line, seemingly planting the ball down despite a desperate attempt from Salford’s Ryan Brierley and Tim Lafai to hold him up.

However, on-field official Tom Grant sent the decision to the man upstairs as a no try, meaning the video referee had to have ‘sufficient evidence’ to overturn Grant’s calling.

With the replays not showing that evidence, Rushton’s try was chalked off as Huddersfield once more failed to capitalise on a great opportunity.

Watson, however, doesn’t know where the game is heading in terms of video replays but wants the on-field decision scrapping.

“Sometimes are we banging on for video referee input, he has a clear view because he has more angles so you want him to play a part in it.

“The Harry Rushton one, if we don’t know and aren’t sure then send it upstairs and let him make a decision. Don’t give a try or no try on the field.

“Send it up and let the video referee have a look at it.”

As it was, it took the Giants until the 71st minute to register their first try before a late comeback was only thwarted by the final whistle.

