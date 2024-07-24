Super League refereeing appointments as Liam Moore gets marquee gig

ANOTHER week of Super League rugby is upon us and what a weekend it promises to be!
The action kicks off on Thursday night when Huddersfield Giants host Leeds Rhinos before attention turns to Friday as Wigan Warriors go up against Warrington Wolves, Leigh Leopards do battle against St Helens and Hull KR take on London Broncos at Craven Park.
Two Saturday games will then round things off for Round 19, as Castleford Tigers travel to Salford Red Devils whilst Catalans Dragons go head-to-head with Hull FC.
But, who will officiate these six fixtures?
Huddersfield Giants v Leeds Rhinos
25th July, KO: 20:00
M Com: S. Williams
Referee: M. Griffiths
Reserve Referee: A. Belafonte
Touch Judge 1: D. Bowmer
Touch Judge 2: G. Jones
Video Referee: L. Moore
Time Keeper: A. Hardcastle
Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves
26th July, KO: 20:00
M Com: K. Leyland
Referee: L. Moore
Reserve Referee: A. Billington
Touch Judge 1: W. Turley
Touch Judge 2: M. Craven
Video Referee: B. Thaler
Time Keeper: P. Taberner
Hull KR v London Broncos
26th July, KO: 20:00
M Com: M. Hawkes
Referee: T. Grant
Reserve Referee: C. Hughes
Touch Judge 1: N. Horton
Touch Judge 2: E. Mccarthy
Video Referee: J. Vella
Time Keeper: T. Randerson
Leigh Leopards v St Helens
26th July, KO: 20:00
M Com: A. Brown
Referee: A. Moore
Reserve Referee: T. Arnold
Touch Judge 1: R. Thompson
Touch Judge 2: R. Cox
Video Referee: C. Kendall
Time Keeper: A. Smith
Salford Red Devils v Castleford Tigers
27th July, KO: 15:00
M Com: A. Smith
Referee: C. Kendall
Reserve Referee: T. Jones
Touch Judge 1: D. Arnold
Touch Judge 2: M. Lynn
Video Referee: A. Moore
Time Keeper: K. Leyland
Catalans Dragons v Hull FC
27th July, KO: 19:00
M Com: V. Jenkins
Referee: L. Rush
Reserve Referee: F. Figueras
Touch Judge 1: C. Worsley
Touch Judge 2: A. Pilkington
Video Referee: M. Griffiths
Time Keeper: P. Jenkins
