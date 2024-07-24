Super League refereeing appointments as Liam Moore gets marquee gig

ANOTHER week of Super League rugby is upon us and what a weekend it promises to be!

The action kicks off on Thursday night when Huddersfield Giants host Leeds Rhinos before attention turns to Friday as Wigan Warriors go up against Warrington Wolves, Leigh Leopards do battle against St Helens and Hull KR take on London Broncos at Craven Park.

Two Saturday games will then round things off for Round 19, as Castleford Tigers travel to Salford Red Devils whilst Catalans Dragons go head-to-head with Hull FC.

But, who will officiate these six fixtures?

Huddersfield Giants v Leeds Rhinos

25th July, KO: 20:00

M Com: S. Williams

Referee: M. Griffiths

Reserve Referee: A. Belafonte

Touch Judge 1: D. Bowmer

Touch Judge 2: G. Jones

Video Referee: L. Moore

Time Keeper: A. Hardcastle

Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves

26th July, KO: 20:00

M Com: K. Leyland

Referee: L. Moore

Reserve Referee: A. Billington

Touch Judge 1: W. Turley

Touch Judge 2: M. Craven

Video Referee: B. Thaler

Time Keeper: P. Taberner

Hull KR v London Broncos

26th July, KO: 20:00

M Com: M. Hawkes

Referee: T. Grant

Reserve Referee: C. Hughes

Touch Judge 1: N. Horton

Touch Judge 2: E. Mccarthy

Video Referee: J. Vella

Time Keeper: T. Randerson

Leigh Leopards v St Helens

26th July, KO: 20:00

M Com: A. Brown

Referee: A. Moore

Reserve Referee: T. Arnold

Touch Judge 1: R. Thompson

Touch Judge 2: R. Cox

Video Referee: C. Kendall

Time Keeper: A. Smith

Salford Red Devils v Castleford Tigers

27th July, KO: 15:00

M Com: A. Smith

Referee: C. Kendall

Reserve Referee: T. Jones

Touch Judge 1: D. Arnold

Touch Judge 2: M. Lynn

Video Referee: A. Moore

Time Keeper: K. Leyland

Catalans Dragons v Hull FC

27th July, KO: 19:00

M Com: V. Jenkins

Referee: L. Rush

Reserve Referee: F. Figueras

Touch Judge 1: C. Worsley

Touch Judge 2: A. Pilkington

Video Referee: M. Griffiths

Time Keeper: P. Jenkins

