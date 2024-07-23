St Helens boss Paul Wellens responds to speculation over Brisbane Broncos pair Lee Briers and Tristan Sailor

ST HELENS head coach Paul Wellens has responded to speculation over Brisbane Broncos pair Lee Briers and Tristan Sailor.

Both men have been linked with a move to the Merseyside club for the 2025 Super League season and beyond, with Briers set to join as assistant coach and Sailor as fullback.

For Wellens, however, he didn’t reveal too much on both.

“I can’t give away too much information,” Wellens explained.

“I watch the NRL a fair bit and Tristan is a player I have watched numerous times. He is very elusive and a very good player.

“At St Helens we are always looking to develop our squad and strengthen. We are always on the lookout for good players and Tristan is one of those.”

In reaction to the speculation surrounding Briers, Wellens said: “In terms of Lee Briers, I have known since I was a child as we grew up around Knowsley Road.

“We have always got on with each other and we played against each a lot. He was a fantastic player and has a fantastic rugby brain.

“He is also doing fantastic things as a coach.”

