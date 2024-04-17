Super League refereeing appointments for round eight as Chris Kendall takes charge of derby

ANOTHER round of Super League is upon us this weekend, but there will be no action on Thursday with three fixtures on Friday and another three on Saturday.

The action on Friday sees Wigan Warriors host Castleford Tigers – a re-run of the Warriors’ 60-6 thrashing of the Tigers in last week’s Challenge Cup quarter-final – whilst St Helens take on Hull FC and Leeds Rhinos go up against Huddersfield Giants.

Wind the clock forward to Saturday and Warrington Wolves face Leigh Leopards, London Broncos clash with Salford Red Devils and Catalans Dragons host Hull KR.

But, who will be refereeing these games?

Wigan Warriors v Castleford Tigers

19th April, KO: 20:00

M Com: R. Connolly

Referee: J. Vella

Reserve Referee: M. Lynn

Touch Judge 1: D. Bowmer

Touch Judge 2: P. Marklove

Video Referee: A. Moore

Time Keeper: A. Mills

Leeds Rhinos v Huddersfield Giants

19th April, KO: 20:00

M Com: M. Hebblethwaite

Referee: C. Kendall

Reserve Referee: A. Sweet

Touch Judge 1: C. Worsley

Touch Judge 2: M. Craven

Video Referee: M. Griffiths

Time Keeper: P. Hewitt

St Helens v Hull FC

19th April, KO: 20:00

M Com: A. Brown

Referee: T. Grant

Reserve Referee: A. Billington

Touch Judge 1: N. Horton

Touch Judge 2: G. Jones

Video Referee: L. Moore

Time Keeper: P. Smith

Warrington Wolves v Leigh Leopards

20th April, KO: 15:00

M Com: P. Smith

Referee: L. Moore

Reserve Referee: T. Grant

Touch Judge 1: W. Turley

Touch Judge 2: R. Thompson

Video Referee: J. Vella

Time Keeper: N. Hope

London Broncos v Salford Red Devils

20th April, KO: 15:00

M Com: K. Leyland

Referee: A. Moore

Reserve Referee: L. Bland

Touch Judge 1: J. Roberts

Touch Judge 2: S. Ellis

Video Referee: L. Rush

Time Keeper: A. Mills

Catalans Dragons v Hull KR

20th April, KO: 18:30

M Com: V. Jenkins

Referee: J. Smith

Reserve Referee: A. Pilkington

Touch Judge 1: R. Cox

Touch Judge 2: G. Poumes

Video Referee: B. Thaler

Time Keeper: P. Jenkins

