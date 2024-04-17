Super League refereeing appointments for round eight as Chris Kendall takes charge of derby

ANOTHER round of Super League is upon us this weekend, but there will be no action on Thursday with three fixtures on Friday and another three on Saturday.
The action on Friday sees Wigan Warriors host Castleford Tigers – a re-run of the Warriors’ 60-6 thrashing of the Tigers in last week’s Challenge Cup quarter-final – whilst St Helens take on Hull FC and Leeds Rhinos go up against Huddersfield Giants.
Wind the clock forward to Saturday and Warrington Wolves face Leigh Leopards, London Broncos clash with Salford Red Devils and Catalans Dragons host Hull KR.
But, who will be refereeing these games?
Wigan Warriors v Castleford Tigers
19th April, KO: 20:00
M Com: R. Connolly
Referee: J. Vella
Reserve Referee: M. Lynn
Touch Judge 1: D. Bowmer
Touch Judge 2: P. Marklove
Video Referee: A. Moore
Time Keeper: A. Mills
Leeds Rhinos v Huddersfield Giants
19th April, KO: 20:00
M Com: M. Hebblethwaite
Referee: C. Kendall
Reserve Referee: A. Sweet
Touch Judge 1: C. Worsley
Touch Judge 2: M. Craven
Video Referee: M. Griffiths
Time Keeper: P. Hewitt
St Helens v Hull FC
19th April, KO: 20:00
M Com: A. Brown
Referee: T. Grant
Reserve Referee: A. Billington
Touch Judge 1: N. Horton
Touch Judge 2: G. Jones
Video Referee: L. Moore
Time Keeper: P. Smith
Warrington Wolves v Leigh Leopards
20th April, KO: 15:00
M Com: P. Smith
Referee: L. Moore
Reserve Referee: T. Grant
Touch Judge 1: W. Turley
Touch Judge 2: R. Thompson
Video Referee: J. Vella
Time Keeper: N. Hope
London Broncos v Salford Red Devils
20th April, KO: 15:00
M Com: K. Leyland
Referee: A. Moore
Reserve Referee: L. Bland
Touch Judge 1: J. Roberts
Touch Judge 2: S. Ellis
Video Referee: L. Rush
Time Keeper: A. Mills
Catalans Dragons v Hull KR
20th April, KO: 18:30
M Com: V. Jenkins
Referee: J. Smith
Reserve Referee: A. Pilkington
Touch Judge 1: R. Cox
Touch Judge 2: G. Poumes
Video Referee: B. Thaler
Time Keeper: P. Jenkins
