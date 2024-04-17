Ex-Hull FC playmaker Tex Hoy linked with move

FORMER Hull FC playmaker Tex Hoy is being linked with a move back to the NRL.

The Mole at the Wide World of Sports has reported that Hoy is aiming for a return to where it all started – in rugby league’s most prestigious competition down under.

The Mole wrote in his column: “Former Newcastle Knight Tex Hoy could be headed back to the NRL after parting ways with English club Hull FC this week.”

Hoy, of course, played 29 games for the Knights between 2020 and 2022 and 24 for Hull FC in 2023 and the beginning of 2024.

The 24-year-old left at the same time as Fa’amanu Brown, with the latter leaving the club on compassionate grounds.

Owner and chairman Adam Pearson described the exit of both players last week.

“They are different circumstances. Tex has been given plenty of chances and I don’t think he has fulfilled those chances. That has been in the pipeline for a couple of weeks,” Pearson told BBC Radio Humberside.

“Nu’s came this week. It was mainly on compassionate grounds because his wife’s father is seriously ill. She went home last week and, after much persuasion from her, he has decided to join her.

“It’s a big loss but the form of the team has played a part in that, too. Getting thumped every week, he won’t have enjoyed that.

“With Tex, we felt it wasn’t quite working out and we have taken the chance to release both.”

