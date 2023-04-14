Super League Results: Leeds thrash Hull FC, St Helens lose again and Warrington and Wigan play out thriller

THERE were four Super League fixtures that took place tonight.

Huddersfield Giants vs Catalans Dragons

Huddersfield Giants and Catalans Dragons kicked things off at 7.45pm with the Dragons breaking the deadlock through Tom Johnstone early on.

Huddersfield hit back through Sam Halsall, but Jake Connor couldn’t convert as Catalans still led 6-4.

The Dragons kept the scoreboard ticking over with a penalty, but Halsall grabbed a double shortly off a great Tui Lolohea pass before half-time with Connor this time converting to hand the Giants a 10-8 lead at the break.

And Ian Watson’s men started brilliantly following the resumption, Harvey Livett going in off another Lolohea pass. Connor converted for a 16-6 lead.

That being said, Matthieu Laguerre replied for the Dragons with Adam Keighran converting, but a Connor penalty handed Huddersfield an 18-14 lead.

The Giants were in no mood to let this one go and Kevin Naiqama went over with 11 minutes to go to hand the hosts some breathing space. With Connor’s conversion, Huddersfield were up 24-14.

As time ran out Connor added another penalty for a 26-14 victory.

Warrington Wolves vs Wigan Warriors

Wigan began the brighter of the two sides with Jake Wardle going over from a pinpoint cut-out pass, but Harry Smith couldn’t convert as the Warriors led 4-0.

The visitors were in the mood to halt Warrington’s unbeaten run and Brad O’Neill dotted down a brilliant inside kick from Bevan French, despite concerns over the Wigan hooker’s grounding. Smith this time converted to make it 10-0.

This Warrington side, however, is made of stern stuff and after a delicious Matty Ashton break, the Wolves spread the ball to Matty Nicholson who slid over. Stefan Ratchford converted to reduce the deficit to four at 10-6.

That’s how it remained until the break with Smith adding a penalty just after half-time to extend Wigan’s lead to 12-6.

Smith ticked the scoreboard over further on 64 minutes with a drop-goal to ensure Warrington had to score twice to win at 13-6.

The Warriors halfback was in sensational form with his 40/20 and neat grubber yielding a drop-out, but the Wolves’ defence stood firm.

Wigan, however, were not to be outdone for a sensational 13-6 win, despite Greg Minikin’s late attempts at a try.

Leeds Rhinos vs Hull FC

It was nip and tuck in awful weather in the opening quarter but a great offload from Zane Tetevano found James McDonnell who slid over on 23 minutes. Rhyse Martin converted to make it 6-0.

There wasn’t much expansive rugby to cheer of, but a superb Ash Handley effort nine minutes from half-time got the Headingley crowd on its feet. Nene MacDonald broke down the wing and kicked inside for Handley to dive over. Martin made it 12-0 with the boot.

It was two tries in two minutes for the Rhinos when Tom Holroyd broke through the middle of the Hull defence and had enough pace to outstrip Hull fullback Davy Litten on his way to the line. Martin again converted to make it 18-0 at half-time.

The Black and Whites were being cut to ribbons and Handley had another just after the break off a great Richie Myler pass. Martin again converted for a 24-0 lead.

Hull did get some joy down their right when a Ben McNamara kick was pounced upon by Carlos Tuimavave in the corner. McNamara couldn’t convert as Leeds now led 24-4.

That was merely an interlude though as Mikolaj Oledzki barged over next to the posts just after the hour. Martin was again on target to make it 30-4.

Tony Smith’s men did grab another with 15 minutes to go through Litten – who deserved his four-pointer – with McNamara this time converting for a 30-10 score.

Normal service was resumed just before the end when Martin crashed over from dummy-half with the PNG international missing his first conversion of the night at 34-10.

Hull KR vs St Helens

Jonny Lomax broke the deadlock off a superb Will Hopoate dummy with Mark Percival converting for a 6-0 lead.

Mikey Lewis, however, responded well for the Robins, jinking his way through the line on 26 minutes. Lachlan Coote converted to level proceedings at 6-6.

Percival added a penalty to make it 8-6 before Matty Lees was sinbinned for a high shot just before half-time which allowed Coote to slot over his own penalty for an 8-8 score at the break.

Lewis grabbed his second after half-time with Coote converting to make it 14-8. Coote himself got on the scoresheet on the hour following a Saints error and his conversion took KR into a 20-8 lead.

Things got even worse for Saints moments later when Jez Litten grounded his own kick as Coote converted to make it 26-8.

Joey Lussick did nick one back for the visitors nine minutes before the end as Percival’s conversion reduced the deficit to 26-14.